National Weather Service to conduct damage survey in Port Austin after suspected tornado

NWS crews will survey the damage and will determine if it was caused by a tornado.
Possible tornado video near Port Austin captured by Veronica Wolschleger.
Possible tornado video near Port Austin captured by Veronica Wolschleger.(Veronica Wolschleger)
By Colton Cichoracki
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 8:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PORT AUSTIN, Mich. (WJRT) - A crew from the National Weather Service office in Detroit will be heading to Port Austin on Sunday to determine if a tornado touched down over the weekend.

Damage reports and video from the Port Austin area point towards that a tornado likely touched down Saturday afternoon.

A strong thunderstorm was seen on radar moving through northern Huron County just after 5:30 p.m.

More than 2,000 customers were without power in the area Sunday morning.

NWS crews will survey the damage and will determine if it was caused by a tornado. Stick with ABC12 for updates for when survey results come back.

