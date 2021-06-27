National Weather Service confirms EF-2 tornado touched down in Port Austin

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The National Weather Service is confirming what Port Austin residents experienced Saturday night was an EF-2 tornado.

The tornado was clocked with winds up to 120 miles per hour in the northern portions of Port Austin and ripped off roofs, snapped trees and left a line of damage 6.9 miles wide.

Six injuries were reported as well as damage to six homes, several barns and outbuildings. The tornado then tracked northeast and crossed M-53 just south of its intersection with M-25.

According to a press release from the national weather service, at this point, the tornado produced EF-2 damage to six houses, with three roofs completely detached, one house with major roof damage, two garages and one barn completely destroyed, and substantial tree damage.

The tornado continued to track northeast toward N Hellems Rd and paralleled Pointe Aux Barques Rd, where numerous pine trees were damaged or destroyed and some hardwood trees were snapped, consistent with EF-1 damage. The tornado then tracked across the Eagle Bay public access point and into Lake Huron.

The last tornado to hit Huron County was an EF-0 on November 6, 2015.

