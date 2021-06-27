Advertisement

National Weather Service confirms EF-2 tornado touched down in Port Austin

Six people injured and peak winds were clocked at 120 miles per hour
The National Weather Service is now confirming what Port Austin residents experienced Saturday...
The National Weather Service is now confirming what Port Austin residents experienced Saturday night was an EF-2 tornado.
By Angie Hendershot
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The National Weather Service is confirming what Port Austin residents experienced Saturday night was an EF-2 tornado.

The tornado was clocked with winds up to 120 miles per hour in the northern portions of Port Austin and ripped off roofs, snapped trees and left a line of damage 6.9 miles wide.

Six injuries were reported as well as damage to six homes, several barns and outbuildings. The tornado then tracked northeast and crossed M-53 just south of its intersection with M-25.

According to a press release from the national weather service, at this point, the tornado produced EF-2 damage to six houses, with three roofs completely detached, one house with major roof damage, two garages and one barn completely destroyed, and substantial tree damage.

The tornado continued to track northeast toward N Hellems Rd and paralleled Pointe Aux Barques Rd, where numerous pine trees were damaged or destroyed and some hardwood trees were snapped, consistent with EF-1 damage. The tornado then tracked across the Eagle Bay public access point and into Lake Huron.

The last tornado to hit Huron County was an EF-0 on November 6, 2015.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reports of significant damage in Thumb
Mid-MI storm damage: reports of significant damage in Thumb, Port Austin
A woman driving southbound crossed the median and hit another car head-on.
Dad sees crash that kills 2 daughters on Father’s Day
Michigan State Police share photos of Detroit flooding. Courtesy: MSP / Twitter
Downpour leaves Detroit-area freeways, streets flooded
Severe threat for Saturday, June 26 in Mid-Michigan.
More heavy rain and strong storms are in the forecast on Saturday
CDC investigating 13-year-old's death, days after vaccination
Experts weigh-in as CDC investigates death of Mid-MI 13-year-old, days after vaccination

Latest News

The LatinX Technology and Community Center celebrates its 20th anniversary in Flint.
LatinX Technology and Community Center celebrates 20th anniversary
20th Annual Unity March Against Violence in Flint
Mid-Michigan community rallies against violence in 20th Annual Unity March
Possible tornado video near Port Austin captured by Veronica Wolschleger.
National Weather Service to conduct damage survey in Port Austin after suspected tornado
Reports of significant damage in Thumb
Thousands remain without power Sunday morning after severe storms