Thousands remain without power Sunday morning after severe storms

MID-MICHIGAN, Mich. (WJRT) - After severe thunderstorms moved through Mid-Michigan on Saturday, thousands of customers remain without power across the area Sunday morning.

One of the hardest hit communities was in Port Austin where a likely tornado damaged buildings and powerlines. According to the DTE Outage Map, there were more than 2,000 customers without power in that area as of Sunday morning. Power is not expected to be restored until late Sunday evening.

Elsewhere, severe thunderstorms moved through western sections of Mid-Michigan. Around 1,000 customers were without power near Hemlock and Mount Pleasant, according to the Consumers Energy Outage Map. Power is not expected to be restored in these areas until Sunday afternoon.

