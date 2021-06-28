Advertisement

Burton Police Department starting new neighborhood watch group

By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURTON, Mich. (WJRT) - The city of Burton is starting a neighborhood watch group.

The police department will host the group’s first meeting at 6 p.m. Monday under the pavilion next to the department’s offices at Manor Drive and Center Road.

The group is part of a larger project to increase interactions between the police and residents to keep them informed about crimes in their community.

Efforts to start a neighborhood watch were put on hold last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reports of significant damage in Thumb
Mid-MI storm damage: reports of significant damage in Thumb, Port Austin
A woman driving southbound crossed the median and hit another car head-on.
Dad sees crash that kills 2 daughters on Father’s Day
Possible tornado video near Port Austin captured by Veronica Wolschleger.
National Weather Service to conduct damage survey in Port Austin after suspected tornado
The National Weather Service is now confirming what Port Austin residents experienced Saturday...
National Weather Service confirms EF-2 tornado touched down in Port Austin
Michigan State Police share photos of Detroit flooding. Courtesy: MSP / Twitter
Downpour leaves Detroit-area freeways, streets flooded

Latest News

New officer ceremony in Midland.
Midland PD finds success with recruitment while others struggle to hire
Kids cycling through downtown Flint.
Berston Bicycle Club gears up to get kids moving this summer
Medals for the 2021 Crim Festival of Races will have a new look.
Crim Festival of Races organizers unveil changes for 2021
Grace Emmanuel Baptist Church opened the Hemm of His Garments ministry.
Flint church going above and beyond to help the neighborhood