Burton Police Department starting new neighborhood watch group

BURTON, Mich. (WJRT) - The city of Burton is starting a neighborhood watch group.

The police department will host the group’s first meeting at 6 p.m. Monday under the pavilion next to the department’s offices at Manor Drive and Center Road.

The group is part of a larger project to increase interactions between the police and residents to keep them informed about crimes in their community.

Efforts to start a neighborhood watch were put on hold last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.