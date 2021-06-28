Days of heavy rain halts work on MDOT projects around Mid-Michigan

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - As mid-Michigan continues to dry out after a wet weekend, the Michigan Department of Transportation is assessing the damage to construction zones.

While all major projects were ahead of schedule as of last week, the rain has changed that. The weekend rain left behind a muddy mess in the construction zone along I-69 in Genesee County.

“Anytime we have weather that is extreme -- multiple days with heavy rainfall -- that’s when it can become problematic,” said MDOT spokeswoman Jocelyn Hall.

She said the projects were ahead of schedule before the rain. Officials will have to wait for areas to dry out before crews can get back to work.

“The rainfall we saw that last couple days is the first time these crews have had to reschedule paving. So now we’re in a position where we have to adjust timelines,” Hall said. “It may be construction zones that were six days a week may have to go to seven to kind of expedite the construction to get it back on track.”

With more rain in the forecast this week, Hall said this may change MDOT’s plans to reopen lanes and ramps for the upcoming Fourth of July weekend.

“There is a potential that some ramp closures we planned to have open for the holiday weekend may have to stay closed,” she said. “It will really depend on how many days we can make up this week and what else will be in the forecast.”

MDOT plans to announce which projects will reopen on Thursday to allow for easier travel for the Fourth of July weekend.

MDOT also plans a full infrastructure assessment to any roadway and structure that sustained flooding to ensure it is safe for travel after the water levels subside.

