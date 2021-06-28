Five shootings over 30 hours in Flint keep police busy

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Five shootings in 30 hours kept police this weekend in Flint.

Investigators are working five separate cases reported from 4 a.m. Saturday to 10 a.m. Sunday morning. The shootings left two people dead and two others in critical condition.

Police arrested the suspected shooters in two of the five cases.

The Flint Police Department says they still are early in their investigations, but they don’t believe any of the weekend incidents are connected.

The total number of shootings in Flint so far this year is now 144. As of Friday, there have been 29 homicides, which is an increase over the 22 homicides in the first six months of 2020.

Flint police officials could not discuss plans to curb the violence on Monday due to time constraints.

“Any shooting or loss of life or violent act, be it drug or gun violence, burglaries are something that we’re concerned about,” said Flint Police Det. Sgt. Tyrone Booth.

He said the department is proactively working to fight crime. They created the Special Investigative Unit, moved patrol units to specific hot spots at certain times and are paying more attention to traffic issues, which police hope will help get illegal guns off the street.

Since Jan. 1, Booth said police have confiscated close to 400 firearms. All of them were destroyed rather than put back into circulation.

“This is all of our issue and we need to make sure that we partner to be able to help reduce crime in our community,” said Mayor Sheldon Neeley.

He has been asking the community to speak up about crimes and now he wants people to step up. Neeley said volunteers are needed as they reopen three police substations on the north, south and west sides of Flint, which he’s been talking about since February.

“It gives them a resource that’s very needed in those communities, so we’re excited to see that open,” Booth said. “And they’ll have a chance to also see officers in and out of those locations as well.”

The Flint Police Department’s lock-up facility also is expected to reopen soon. The city previously has blamed the rise in violent crime during the pandemic on the inability to keep criminals locked up due to COVID-19 protocols.

Booth said reopening the Flint City Lockup is vital to the work they do every day.

Neeley said efforts to recruit more officers for the Flint Police Department are continuing. However, he could not elaborate due to time constraints.

