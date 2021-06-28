Advertisement

Five tornadoes now confirmed after Saturday night storms

The national weather service says twisters touched down in Huron, Clare, Ionia, and Mecosta Counties
Five tornadoes touched down on Saturday after severe storms throughout Michigan, according to the National Weather Service storm surveys.(WJRT)
By Angie Hendershot
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 10:12 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Five tornadoes touched down on Saturday after severe storms throughout Michigan, according to the National Weather Service storm surveys. The strongest caused EF-2 damage in the northern Huron County village of Port Austin.

The tornado had a path nearly 7 miles long and was clocked with winds up to 120 miles per hour in the northern portions of Port Austin. It ripped off roofs, snapped trees and left a line of damage 6.9 miles wide. Six injuries were reported as well as damage to six homes, several barns and outbuildings. The tornado then tracked northeast and crossed M-53 just south of its intersection with M-25. The twister was on the ground for about 11 minutes.

An EF-0 with 85 mph peak winds touched down 6 miles northeast of Clare. This twister was on the ground for 3.6 miles and about 7 minutes - starting at 5:09pm Saturday. The path width was about 100 yards. Some tree limbs snapped with the upwind side of a barn wall partly caved in. A house attachment or garage-like structure on cinderblocks was also destroyed.

Two tornadoes were also confirmed in Ionia County by the NWS’s Grand Rapids Office. The first was an EF-0 that lasted about two minutes and had wind speeds that peaked at 75 mph. A silo top was ripped off and barns were damaged at a farm off Vedder Road. The second Ionia County twister caused EF-1 damage and had winds clocked at 90 mph.

The EF-1 tornado confirmed by the surveyers in Mecosta County happened around 3:33 p.m. According to the National Weather Service, it touched down in Hinton Township near 95th Avenue and 4 Mile Road, was about 3 miles long and had peak winds at 90 mph.

