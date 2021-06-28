Five tornadoes now confirmed after Saturday night storms

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Five tornadoes touched down on Saturday after severe storms throughout Michigan, according to the National Weather Service storm surveys. The strongest caused EF-2 damage in the northern Huron County village of Port Austin.

The tornado had a path nearly 7 miles long and was clocked with winds up to 120 miles per hour in the northern portions of Port Austin. It ripped off roofs, snapped trees and left a line of damage 6.9 miles wide. Six injuries were reported as well as damage to six homes, several barns and outbuildings. The tornado then tracked northeast and crossed M-53 just south of its intersection with M-25. The twister was on the ground for about 11 minutes.

An EF-0 with 85 mph peak winds touched down 6 miles northeast of Clare. This twister was on the ground for 3.6 miles and about 7 minutes - starting at 5:09pm Saturday. The path width was about 100 yards. Some tree limbs snapped with the upwind side of a barn wall partly caved in. A house attachment or garage-like structure on cinderblocks was also destroyed.

Two tornadoes were also confirmed in Ionia County by the NWS’s Grand Rapids Office. The first was an EF-0 that lasted about two minutes and had wind speeds that peaked at 75 mph. A silo top was ripped off and barns were damaged at a farm off Vedder Road. The second Ionia County twister caused EF-1 damage and had winds clocked at 90 mph.

The EF-1 tornado confirmed by the surveyers in Mecosta County happened around 3:33 p.m. According to the National Weather Service, it touched down in Hinton Township near 95th Avenue and 4 Mile Road, was about 3 miles long and had peak winds at 90 mph.

