Flint Community Schools down to the wire on passing a budget

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - It’s down to the wire for Flint Community Schools on passing a budget.

The school board tabled the vote last week, leading to a special meeting on Monday evening. The board has to pass a budget by Wednesday, but amendments can be made throughout the year.

The district is in an operational deficit, meaning it’s spending more money than it’s receiving.

The teachers union’s Michigan Education Association representative has a lot of questions about how the district got to this position again.

“Makes you wonder sometimes,” said MEA Uniserv Director Bruce Jordan.

Flint Community Schools spent about $3.6 million more than they had this school year. Looking at next year’s budget proposal, that loss is projected to double with an expected $7.7 million deficit at the end of next school year.

“If you rewind time six or seven years ago, they had a $20 million debt. I don’t even know where that is anymore,” Jordan said. “We have asked the district how much debt do you have? How much are you in deficit?”

He is questioning how this keeps happening.

Right before the coronavirus pandemic hit, the conversation across Flint Community Schools was how to pay off their debt. The superintendent at that time, Derrick Lopez, suggested closing school buildings to cut the costs of busing, electric bills, maintenance and other expenses.

“But as I understand it, every proposal or every idea that Dr. Lopez had, the board negated and chose not to go with it,” Jordan said.

Then board members voted to part ways with Lopez, but they didn’t get rid of the debt. Jordan hopes board members have a plan Monday and that it doesn’t include penalizing the teachers for the district’s financial woes.

He said that won’t be fair to students or the future of the district. Jordan believes the $100 million in COVID-19 relief money should play a large role.

“You probably can’t use those funds to specifically pay off debt, but there’s ways you can move the money around, so to speak,” he said. “Pay salaries and benefits, which then frees up other money, you know, that kind of thing.”

Voters in Flint already agreed to pay off some of the school district’s debt in the March 2020 election. Half of the money generated was expected to pay back the district’s $9 million of legacy debt within seven years.

That’s a separate debt from this year-to-year operational deficit. Jordan said he’s been asking where that stands too and hasn’t received an answer.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.