Flint school board to superintendent: Stop talking with community partners alone

By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Flint Community Schools board issued a warning to the district’s superintendent to stop talking with partners and community foundations on her own.

Superintendent Anita Steward was ordered to have the school board president in attendance whenever she talks with community groups offering help for the district.

Board members spent over an hour discussing the concerns with Steward last week before adopting a resolution saying she must cease all communications with all partners and community foundations unless the board president or a designee is present.

The resolution says continued unacceptable performance issues could result in termination.

Flint schools board members terminated their previous superintendent, Derrick Lopez, last year and had to pay his salary of $165,000 plus benefits for a year. They just finished paying that severance this week.

