Flint woman in critical condition after being shot in thigh

Flint police searching for two men connected to the crime
A flint woman is in critical condition after suffering from a gunshot wound in her right upper thigh Sunday morning
A flint woman is in critical condition after suffering from a gunshot wound in her right upper thigh Sunday morning
By Angie Hendershot
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 8:19 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A flint woman is in critical condition after suffering from a gunshot wound in her right upper thigh Sunday morning. Flint police were called to East McClellan Street and North Saginaw Street at about 7 am for a shooting.

They found the victim who police say is in her 40s. She was taken to Hurley Medical Center where she is listed in critical condition.

Police are searching for two men who they believe are responsible for the crime.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact Detective Sergeant Victoria Lambaria at 810-237-6971. Tips can be called in anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL (5245), P3Tips mobile app, or CrimeStoppersofFlint.com.

