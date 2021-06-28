Grand Blanc Bicentennial Park floods, making grassy fields into soggy marsh

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - If you’re walking in Creasey Bicentennial Park in Grand Blanc this week, you may need to pack you rain boots.

The park experienced some unusual flooding this past weekend due to the amount of rain.

“It just got to the point where there wasn’t really anywhere for the water to go,” said Patrick Linihan, park and recreation director.

Linihan said the Sherwood drain runs through the Bicentennial Park flooded with more than three feet of water this weekend.

“The system doesn’t usually get that taxed and usually it can keep up with it but we got so much rain in such a small amount of time,” said Linihan.

Causing fields of green become a soggy marsh...

“We actually had a softball tournament scheduled for Friday, Saturday and Sunday, but because of the large water amounts we weren’t able to have that tournament,” said Linihan.

Linihan said in some areas of the trail, the overflow from the drain pushed up concrete.

“The drainage through that area there was completely backed up and there was no place for the water to go… you had the water pressure pushing up through the ground, so there were areas where it was bubbling,” said Linihan.

The Genesee County Drain Commission says in a statement, “While we continue to monitor the situation as closely as possible, we are pleased with how our infrastructure has responded to the weather emergencies. Our office continues to examine the status of the drainage levels hourly.”

Linihan said, “Just have to wait for the water levels to go back down to be able to drain everything out.”

And with more rain expected this week, Linihan hopes the drain will hold up.

“As long as we don’t get the amount that we received in these past two weeks we should be alright,” said Linihan.

The Genesee County Drain Commission said if anyone experiences issues with a county drain or the county sewer system, they are encouraged to call their office immediately.

