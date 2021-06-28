Advertisement

Group protests water shutoffs in Saginaw as city offers help

By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 7:24 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Two weeks ago, Saginaw leaders resumed water shutoffs for people who were behind on their water bills.

The city says anywhere from $750,000 to $1 million are owed in water bills. Leaders say 3% of properties are behind, which is about 700 homes.

Anyone looking for financial assistance can go to City Hall on Wednesdays, Thursdays or Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. That’s one of several options city leaders laid out Monday.

”They can call the United Way office, but really honestly I feel like I keep saying over and over to please call 2-1-1 for assistance because they are going to be the front line person understanding what other community services and programs are available,” said Audra Davis, president and CEO of the United Way.

Protesters came together Monday to call for an indefinite moratorium for the water shutoffs in Saginaw, saying simply -- “water is life.”

”What brings me down here today is the situation with the water and with the clear understanding that there is help from agencies,” said Nyesha Clark-Young, who helped organize the protest. “The issue is that it shouldn’t have to come to this.”

The city says they run a century-old water system and they need the money to maintain it.

