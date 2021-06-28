Group to rally against Saginaw water shutoffs

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - (6/28/21) - A rally to protest water shutoffs in Saginaw will be held Monday at City Hall.

Community activists said the city must reverse course on ending a shutoff moratorium tied to the pandemic.

City leaders resumed shutoffs for people who were behind on their water accounts two weeks ago.

The protesters said the moratorium should be put back in place again indefinitely. They also said the city had no valid reason to “create a public health risk on top of a global pandemic.”

The rally is set for 4 pm at Saginaw City Hall on South Washington Avenue.

Meanwhile, the city announced a press conference Monday on a new utility payment assistance program.

