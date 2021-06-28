JR’s Monday Evening Weather Report

After a very active weekend weather-wise, more showers and thunderstorms popped up again Monday afternoon. The scattered showers and storms will fade a bit as the evening wears on. This should leave us with a relatively quiet night. Low temperatures will range from the middle to upper 60s with a good bit of humidity. This may result in a little bit of fog over parts of Mid-Michigan through the early morning hours of our Tuesday.

More showers and thunderstorms will develop again Tuesday. The Storm Prediction Center puts the entire ABC12 viewing area in a “Marginal Risk” area for severe thunderstorms. This means that a few of the storms that develop may reach severe limits. The primary threat is the potential for strong gusty winds. Unfortunately, some of the storms may also produce locally heavy downpours too. That is not welcome news after the widespread rainfall we experienced during the weekend. High temperatures Tuesday will be in the 80s with a lot of humidity continuing to hang in the air.

A few more showers and thundershowers will remain a possibility for Wednesday. In general, the father south you are in the ABC12 viewing area, the better the chance of seeing the additional rainfall. By Thursday afternoon winds will be shifting in from the northeast. On ABC12 News we will tell you what that means for our holiday weekend and our fireworks displays. - JR