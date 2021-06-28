Kevin’s Weather Forecast

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Severe weather Saturday spawned an EF-2 tornado in Port Austin with wind speeds of up to 120 mph.

The twister damaged six homes and injured several people.

The tornado was on the ground for nearly 7 miles and at one point was four football fields wide.

Additional tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings were issued - but there’s no confirmation of any other touchdowns.

Heavy rain between 1″-2.5″ inches also drenched parts of mid-Michigan.

A much quieter setting will kick off the week.

Look for a few spotty showers Monday afternoon.

Brief heavy rain is possible due to how muggy it will still be.

Additional showers are possible each and every day leading into the July 4th holiday weekend.

Temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s will last through mid-week before we cool off into the 70s.

