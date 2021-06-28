Advertisement

Kevin’s Weather Forecast

By Kevin Goff
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 8:15 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Severe weather Saturday spawned an EF-2 tornado in Port Austin with wind speeds of up to 120 mph.

The twister damaged six homes and injured several people.

The tornado was on the ground for nearly 7 miles and at one point was four football fields wide.

Additional tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings were issued - but there’s no confirmation of any other touchdowns.

Heavy rain between 1″-2.5″ inches also drenched parts of mid-Michigan.

A much quieter setting will kick off the week.

Look for a few spotty showers Monday afternoon.

Brief heavy rain is possible due to how muggy it will still be.

Additional showers are possible each and every day leading into the July 4th holiday weekend.

Temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s will last through mid-week before we cool off into the 70s.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reports of significant damage in Thumb
Mid-MI storm damage: reports of significant damage in Thumb, Port Austin
A woman driving southbound crossed the median and hit another car head-on.
Dad sees crash that kills 2 daughters on Father’s Day
Michigan State Police share photos of Detroit flooding. Courtesy: MSP / Twitter
Downpour leaves Detroit-area freeways, streets flooded
Severe threat for Saturday, June 26 in Mid-Michigan.
More heavy rain and strong storms are in the forecast on Saturday
CDC investigating 13-year-old's death, days after vaccination
Experts weigh-in as CDC investigates death of Mid-MI 13-year-old, days after vaccination

Latest News

Kevin's Weather Forecast
Kevin's Weather Forecast
Possible tornado video near Port Austin captured by Veronica Wolschleger.
National Weather Service to conduct damage survey in Port Austin after suspected tornado
A few strong storms possible later today
A few strong storms possible this afternoon in Mid-Michigan
A few strong storms possible later today
Strong storms possible this afternoon