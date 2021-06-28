Lawmakers offer $15 million to support Detroit Police Athletic League

DETROIT, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan lawmakers announced a plan Monday to provide $15 million for the Detroit Police Athletic League.

If approved, the money would go toward the league’s Community Connection Initiative, which aims to increase athletic activity and mentorship programs around Michigan.

“I’ve worn the badge, and I’ve seen the importance of strong community policing,” said Michigan House Speaker Jason Wentworth. “When you make it a real priority, it can change lives and make real, tangible improvements in public safety.”

The Police Athletic League support is in addition to an $80 million plan from Michigan Republican lawmakers to boost recruitment of law enforcement officers, support mental health services, increase training and provide incentives for community policing ventures.

“While others are looking to defund programs like this and limit police presence in the community, we have made it a priority in the state House to support our local police who are doing it right,” Wentworth said. “PAL stands out as exactly the sort of program we are looking to help.”

The $15 million for the Police Athletic League would be spread over five years as the program expands to new locations.

“The Police Athletic League is strong success story in Detroit,” said Wentworth. “In a time of division and political posturing, they’re making the community safer by bringing people together.”

