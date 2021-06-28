Leaders from Flint and Detroit discuss lead in drinking water during a roundtable with the Environmental Protection Agency

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -Monday, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) hosted the community roundtable with organizers representing Michigan cities of Flint and Detroit. The purpose of the discussion was to highlight the experience of these two cities with lead in drinking water.

Information gathered from the roundtable discussion, along with several others being held in communities across the country, will be essential to informing the EPA’s review of the Lead and Copper Rule (LCR) revisions. They want to ensure that the rule is grounded in the lived experience of individuals and communities that are most at-risk of exposure to lead in drinking water.

“The impacts of the water crisis on residents, on children, and on the community are long-lasting, said Elizabeth Cisar, senior advisor for EPA’s Office of Water. Cisar goes on to say “It is essential that EPA’s Lead and Copper Rule is informed by the experience of Flint and other cities across the midwest that are dealing with the legacy of lead pipes. "

Michigan state minority leader, who is from Flint, knows what Flint residents went through during the height of the drinking water crisis that initially began in 2014.

“Because Flint residents unknowingly drank, bathed in and cooked with lead-contaminated water, we have regrettably become experts in lead contamination. Here’s one thing we know: a more robust Lead and Copper Rule could have minimized the severity of the Flint water crisis,” said Michigan Senate Minority Leader Jim Ananich.

Thursday’s discussion also included U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow, City of Flint officials, Flint Rising, Environmental Transformation Movement of Flint, Water You Fighting For, Great Lakes Environmental Law Center, City of Detroit officials, Michigan NAACP, Michigan Environmental Justice Coalition, and Michigan Welfare Rights Organization.

