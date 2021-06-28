Advertisement

Leaders from Flint and Detroit discuss lead in drinking water during a roundtable with the Environmental Protection Agency

(WNDU)
By Dawn Jones
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -Monday, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) hosted the community roundtable with organizers representing Michigan cities of Flint and Detroit. The purpose of the discussion was to highlight the experience of these two cities with lead in drinking water.

Information gathered from the roundtable discussion, along with several others being held in communities across the country, will be essential to informing the EPA’s review of the Lead and Copper Rule (LCR) revisions. They want to ensure that the rule is grounded in the lived experience of individuals and communities that are most at-risk of exposure to lead in drinking water.

“The impacts of the water crisis on residents, on children, and on the community are long-lasting, said Elizabeth Cisar, senior advisor for EPA’s Office of Water. Cisar goes on to say “It is essential that EPA’s Lead and Copper Rule is informed by the experience of Flint and other cities across the midwest that are dealing with the legacy of lead pipes. "

Michigan state minority leader, who is from Flint, knows what Flint residents went through during the height of the drinking water crisis that initially began in 2014.

“Because Flint residents unknowingly drank, bathed in and cooked with lead-contaminated water, we have regrettably become experts in lead contamination. Here’s one thing we know: a more robust Lead and Copper Rule could have minimized the severity of the Flint water crisis,” said Michigan Senate Minority Leader Jim Ananich.

Thursday’s discussion also included U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow, City of Flint officials, Flint Rising, Environmental Transformation Movement of Flint, Water You Fighting For, Great Lakes Environmental Law Center, City of Detroit officials, Michigan NAACP, Michigan Environmental Justice Coalition, and Michigan Welfare Rights Organization.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reports of significant damage in Thumb
Mid-MI storm damage: reports of significant damage in Thumb, Port Austin
A woman driving southbound crossed the median and hit another car head-on.
Dad sees crash that kills 2 daughters on Father’s Day
Possible tornado video near Port Austin captured by Veronica Wolschleger.
National Weather Service to conduct damage survey in Port Austin after suspected tornado
The National Weather Service is now confirming what Port Austin residents experienced Saturday...
National Weather Service confirms EF-2 tornado touched down in Port Austin
Five tornadoes touched down on Saturday after severe storms throughout Michigan, according to...
Five tornadoes now confirmed in Michigan after Saturday night storms

Latest News

The park experienced some unusual flooding this past weekend due to the amount of rain.
Grand Blanc Bicentennial Park floods, making grassy fields into soggy marsh
Flint school board to superintendent: Stop talking with community partners alone
Grand Blanc Bicentennial Park flood concerns
Grand Blanc Bicentennial Park flood concerns
Flint Community Schools
Flint Community Schools down to the wire on passing a budget