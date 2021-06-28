Man in critical condition, FPD investigating after shooting

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A man is in critical condition and Flint Police are investigating after a shooting they believe happened near the intersection of Tenth Avenue and Martin Luther King Avenue.

Flint police were called to the area of Saginaw Street and Kearsley Street just after midnight Saturday for reports of a man who had been shot.

They found the victim and realized he had a gunshot to his upper shoulder. He was taken to Hurley Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition.

Police are still investigating and are urging anyone with information to please contact Detective Trooper Keith Bieganski at 810-701-0364. Tips can also be called in anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL, P3TIPS mobile app, or CrimestoppersofFlint.com.

