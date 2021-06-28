Advertisement

Man wounded by stray bullet during gunfire in Times Square

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 8:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Authorities say a man who was reportedly visiting New York City with his family was shot and wounded in Times Square by a stray bullet during gunfire from a possible dispute between vendors.

Police say the 21-year-old victim was shot in the back about 5:15 p.m. Sunday.

He was taken to a hospital for treatment of what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.

No one else was hurt in the shooting. No arrests were immediately reported.

Sunday’s shooting took place near the site of a May 8 shooting that wounded two women and a 4-year-old girl.

A man was later arrested following that shooting.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reports of significant damage in Thumb
Mid-MI storm damage: reports of significant damage in Thumb, Port Austin
Possible tornado video near Port Austin captured by Veronica Wolschleger.
National Weather Service to conduct damage survey in Port Austin after suspected tornado
A woman driving southbound crossed the median and hit another car head-on.
Dad sees crash that kills 2 daughters on Father’s Day
The National Weather Service is now confirming what Port Austin residents experienced Saturday...
National Weather Service confirms EF-2 tornado touched down in Port Austin
Michigan State Police share photos of Detroit flooding. Courtesy: MSP / Twitter
Downpour leaves Detroit-area freeways, streets flooded

Latest News

FILE – This June 26, 2021 file photo shows former President Donald Trump at a rally in Ohio.
Trump Organization lawyers expected to meet with Manhattan DA prosecutors
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Tunneling Florida rescuers spot voids, search for survivors in condo rubble
Two men have started a treasure hunt in Utah.
Search underway for hidden treasure in Utah
Police say a male suspect crashed a stolen truck into a Winthrop, Massachusetts, home then got...
Racial motivation being probed in shooting of 2 Black people in Mass.