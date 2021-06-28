Michigan reports 311 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths over the weekend

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - COVID-19 activity remained very low around Michigan over the weekend.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 311 new COVID-19 illnesses on Saturday, Sunday and Monday for a total of 894,260. That is an average of about 103 cases per day over the weekend.

State health officials reported five deaths attributed to the coronavirus for Saturday, Sunday and Monday, which increase Michigan’s total COVID-19 deaths to 19,712.

Coronavirus diagnostic testing remained steady over the weekend with about 12,000 tests completed over the past three days. The percentage of positive tests remained just above 1% over the weekend.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses reached another new low for the year. As of Monday, 318 patients were hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses, which is 18 fewer than Friday. Of those, 267 patients have confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The numbers of COVID-19 patients in intensive care and on ventilators both reached new lows for 2021. As of Monday, Michigan hospitals were treating 73 coronavirus patients in intensive care and 34 of them were on ventilators.

Since Friday, there are nine fewer COVID-19 patients in intensive care and eight fewer on ventilators.

Michigan distributed over 11.423 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of Monday, including 6.026 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, 4.75 million doses of the Moderna vaccine and 647,200 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Of those, nearly 8.989 million doses of vaccine have been administered to 4.841 million people statewide. A total of 51.9% of Michiganders age 12 and older are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 while 61.4% have received at least one dose of vaccine.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Friday:

Genesee, 33,560 cases and 904 deaths, which is an increase of six cases.

Saginaw, 20,022 cases and 603 deaths, which is an increase of three cases.

Arenac, 1,091 cases and 29 deaths, which is no change.

Bay, 10,586 cases and 339 deaths, which is an increase of one case.

Clare, 2,052 cases and 83 deaths, which is an increase of three cases and one death.

Gladwin, 1,920 cases and 57 deaths, which is no change.

Gratiot, 3,245 cases and 117 deaths, which is an increase of one case.

Huron, 3,057 cases and 75 deaths, which is no change.

Iosco, 1,809 cases and 69 deaths, which is no change.

Isabella, 5,399 cases and 95 deaths, which is an increase of one case.

Lapeer, 7,853 cases and 203 deaths, which is an increase of one case.

Midland, 6,860 cases and 91 deaths, which is an increase of two cases.

Ogemaw, 1,474 cases and 42 deaths, which is no change.

Oscoda, 584 cases and 29 deaths, which is no change.

Roscommon, 1,622 cases and 52 deaths, which is an increase of one case.

Sanilac, 3,735 cases and 117 deaths, which is no change.

Shiawassee, 5,735 cases and 105 deaths, which is an increase of two cases.

Tuscola, 4,886 cases and 162 deaths, which is no change.

