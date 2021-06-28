Advertisement

Michigan spending $60 million to improve access to COVID-19 vaccine

Six companies offering vaccine to homebound residents, shelters and community sites
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Six companies received contracts from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services to expand access to COVID-19 vaccine.

The companies will receive $60 million to target high-risk populations with vaccine for homebound residents, shelters, seasonal agricultural workers and new mobile community access sites around the state.

“Providing mobile and other community-based vaccination services will help ensure high-risk individuals have access to the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine,” said Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Elizabeth Hertel. “This is part of the state’s efforts to bring vaccine into communities and to vaccinate as many Michiganders as possible.”

The following companies received state COVID-19 vaccine contracts:

  • Honu Management Group will receive $20 million to provide vaccine to homebound residents, at mobile clinics, for seasonal agricultural workers and at shelters across the state. The company also will continue operating neighborhood COVID-19 test sites around the state.
  • Ambulnz Holdings will receive $15 million to provide vaccine to homebound residents, at mobile clinics, for seasonal agricultural workers and at shelters across the state.
  • Thompson Technologies will receive $15 million to provide vaccine to homebound residents, at mobile clinics, for seasonal agricultural workers and at shelters across the state.
  • Visit Healthcare will receive $7 million to provide vaccine at mobile clinics, for seasonal agricultural workers and at shelters across the state.
  • Recovery Mobile Clinic will receive $1.4 million to provide vaccine at mobile clinics and at shelters in Southeast Michigan.
  • ACCESS will receive $1.1 million to provide vaccine to homebound residents, at mobile clinics and to residents in shelters around the Detroit area.

As of Monday, 61.4% of Michigan residents age 16 or older have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Over 51% of residents age 12 or older are fully vaccinated for the illness.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reports of significant damage in Thumb
Mid-MI storm damage: reports of significant damage in Thumb, Port Austin
A woman driving southbound crossed the median and hit another car head-on.
Dad sees crash that kills 2 daughters on Father’s Day
Possible tornado video near Port Austin captured by Veronica Wolschleger.
National Weather Service to conduct damage survey in Port Austin after suspected tornado
The National Weather Service is now confirming what Port Austin residents experienced Saturday...
National Weather Service confirms EF-2 tornado touched down in Port Austin
Michigan State Police share photos of Detroit flooding. Courtesy: MSP / Twitter
Downpour leaves Detroit-area freeways, streets flooded

Latest News

Healthsource WJRT
New treament for Lupus Nephritis
The Michigan Capitol in Lansing
Whitmer vetoes tax breaks related to virus-related expenses
Not every Mid-MI police department plans to ditch mask mandate as restrictions lift
Coronavirus in Michigan
Michigan reports fewest new COVID-19 cases since second week of pandemic