Michigan spending $60 million to improve access to COVID-19 vaccine

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Six companies received contracts from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services to expand access to COVID-19 vaccine.

The companies will receive $60 million to target high-risk populations with vaccine for homebound residents, shelters, seasonal agricultural workers and new mobile community access sites around the state.

“Providing mobile and other community-based vaccination services will help ensure high-risk individuals have access to the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine,” said Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Elizabeth Hertel. “This is part of the state’s efforts to bring vaccine into communities and to vaccinate as many Michiganders as possible.”

The following companies received state COVID-19 vaccine contracts:

Honu Management Group will receive $20 million to provide vaccine to homebound residents, at mobile clinics, for seasonal agricultural workers and at shelters across the state. The company also will continue operating neighborhood COVID-19 test sites around the state.

Ambulnz Holdings will receive $15 million to provide vaccine to homebound residents, at mobile clinics, for seasonal agricultural workers and at shelters across the state.

Thompson Technologies will receive $15 million to provide vaccine to homebound residents, at mobile clinics, for seasonal agricultural workers and at shelters across the state.

Visit Healthcare will receive $7 million to provide vaccine at mobile clinics, for seasonal agricultural workers and at shelters across the state.

Recovery Mobile Clinic will receive $1.4 million to provide vaccine at mobile clinics and at shelters in Southeast Michigan.

ACCESS will receive $1.1 million to provide vaccine to homebound residents, at mobile clinics and to residents in shelters around the Detroit area.

As of Monday, 61.4% of Michigan residents age 16 or older have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Over 51% of residents age 12 or older are fully vaccinated for the illness.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.