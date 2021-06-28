Advertisement

More rain

By Christina Burkhart
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 8:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A low pressure system tracking along a stationary front just to the south of us will bring scattered showers and storms to the area today. As this system moves out, a stronger one moves in. This will put us underneath a warm front tomorrow, increasing temps and humidity a tad, but also bring more widespread rain chances. There is also the chance for isolated stronger storms tomorrow. The plus is that behind this system, we’ll be drier, cooler, and less humid in time for the holiday weekend!

Today’s highs will mainly be in the low 80s – just a little cooler near the lakeshore. Winds will be light throughout the day with a mix of sun and clouds. We’ll see scattered showers and storms develop, particularly the further south you are to end the day. Nothing severe is expected today, but there could still be some good downpours and gustier winds with any passing storm.

Tonight and tomorrow we’ll see more scattered showers and storms. Isolated storms tomorrow may be strong with damaging winds being the main threat.

Tonight’s lows will be near 70 before we’re into the low 80s tomorrow with a SW wind at 10-15mph.

Rain chances then linger into the mid week before we dry out with more sunshine!

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reports of significant damage in Thumb
Mid-MI storm damage: reports of significant damage in Thumb, Port Austin
Possible tornado video near Port Austin captured by Veronica Wolschleger.
National Weather Service to conduct damage survey in Port Austin after suspected tornado
A woman driving southbound crossed the median and hit another car head-on.
Dad sees crash that kills 2 daughters on Father’s Day
The National Weather Service is now confirming what Port Austin residents experienced Saturday...
National Weather Service confirms EF-2 tornado touched down in Port Austin
Michigan State Police share photos of Detroit flooding. Courtesy: MSP / Twitter
Downpour leaves Detroit-area freeways, streets flooded

Latest News

WJRT June 28th, 2021 Morning Weather
WJRT June 28th, 2021 Morning Weather
Kevin's Weather Forecast
Kevin’s Weather Forecast
Kevin's Weather Forecast
Kevin's Weather Forecast
Possible tornado video near Port Austin captured by Veronica Wolschleger.
National Weather Service to conduct damage survey in Port Austin after suspected tornado