New card is in the mail for some unemployed Michigan workers

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan is switching banks for unemployment benefits debit cards, so some workers will receive a new one in the mail.

The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency is changing providers from Bank of America to U.S. Bank. People who file new claims for benefits will receive a U.S. Bank card and people currently receiving benefits by card will see their money on the U.S. Bank card on Aug. 25.

Any workers using a Bank of America card for their benefits now can continue using it until Aug. 25. Their new debit cards will arrive sometime in July.

The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency says 28% of workers choose to receive their benefits on a card. Most others, who receive benefits with direct deposits into their bank accounts, are not affected by the debit card change.

