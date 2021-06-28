Advertisement

New card is in the mail for some unemployed Michigan workers

The U.S. Bank balloon takes to the sky.
The U.S. Bank balloon takes to the sky.
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan is switching banks for unemployment benefits debit cards, so some workers will receive a new one in the mail.

The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency is changing providers from Bank of America to U.S. Bank. People who file new claims for benefits will receive a U.S. Bank card and people currently receiving benefits by card will see their money on the U.S. Bank card on Aug. 25.

Any workers using a Bank of America card for their benefits now can continue using it until Aug. 25. Their new debit cards will arrive sometime in July.

The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency says 28% of workers choose to receive their benefits on a card. Most others, who receive benefits with direct deposits into their bank accounts, are not affected by the debit card change.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reports of significant damage in Thumb
Mid-MI storm damage: reports of significant damage in Thumb, Port Austin
A woman driving southbound crossed the median and hit another car head-on.
Dad sees crash that kills 2 daughters on Father’s Day
Possible tornado video near Port Austin captured by Veronica Wolschleger.
National Weather Service to conduct damage survey in Port Austin after suspected tornado
The National Weather Service is now confirming what Port Austin residents experienced Saturday...
National Weather Service confirms EF-2 tornado touched down in Port Austin
Five tornadoes touched down on Saturday after severe storms throughout Michigan, according to...
Five tornadoes now confirmed in Michigan after Saturday night storms

Latest News

Heavy weekend rains left behind a muddy mess in the I-69 construction zone in Flint.
Days of heavy rain halts work on MDOT projects around Mid-Michigan
Heavy weekend rains left behind a muddy mess in the I-69 construction zone in Flint.
Weekend of rain delays work on MDOT road projects in Mid-Michigan
Flint Police Department
Police investigating human remains found near Clio Road in Flint area
An EF-2 tornado damaged several homes around Port Austin on June 26, 2021.
Tornado clean up and power restoration continue around Port Austin
An EF-2 tornado damaged several homes around Port Austin on June 26, 2021.
Tornado clean up and power restoration continue around Port Austin