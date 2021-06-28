Advertisement

New UAW president will face huge post-pandemic challenges

Ray Curry will be president of the United Auto Workers.
Ray Curry will be president of the United Auto Workers.(source: United Auto Workers)
By Associated Press and ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) - Ray Curry is taking over leadership of the United Auto Workers perhaps the most critical juncture in the union’s history.

The UAW’s International Executive Board on Monday named Curry as union president, replacing Rory Gamble, who retires on Wednesday.

Gamble led the 397,000-member union through a bribery and embezzlement scandal and the coronavirus pandemic, during which the union agreed to keep auto factories running with numerous safety precautions. He was the union’s first Black president, and the 55-year-old Curry will be the second.

There are questions about safety protocols as the coronavirus pandemic wanes, and about shortages of critical parts such as computer chips that have crimped auto production.

Curry, a native of North Carolina, currently serves as the union’s secretary-treasurer. He helped the UAW organize workers at Maryland casinos while serving as Region 8 director before he was elected secretary-treasurer in 2018.

Curry joined the UAW in 1992, when he was hired at Freightliner Trucks in North Carolina.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reports of significant damage in Thumb
Mid-MI storm damage: reports of significant damage in Thumb, Port Austin
A woman driving southbound crossed the median and hit another car head-on.
Dad sees crash that kills 2 daughters on Father’s Day
Possible tornado video near Port Austin captured by Veronica Wolschleger.
National Weather Service to conduct damage survey in Port Austin after suspected tornado
The National Weather Service is now confirming what Port Austin residents experienced Saturday...
National Weather Service confirms EF-2 tornado touched down in Port Austin
Five tornadoes touched down on Saturday after severe storms throughout Michigan, according to...
Five tornadoes now confirmed in Michigan after Saturday night storms

Latest News

Leaders from Flint and Detroit discuss lead in drinking water during a roundtable with the Environmental Protection Agency
The park experienced some unusual flooding this past weekend due to the amount of rain.
Grand Blanc Bicentennial Park floods, making grassy fields into soggy marsh
Flint school board to superintendent: Stop talking with community partners alone
Grand Blanc Bicentennial Park flood concerns
Grand Blanc Bicentennial Park flood concerns
Flint Community Schools
Flint Community Schools down to the wire on passing a budget