New UAW president will face huge post-pandemic challenges

DETROIT (AP) - Ray Curry is taking over leadership of the United Auto Workers perhaps the most critical juncture in the union’s history.

The UAW’s International Executive Board on Monday named Curry as union president, replacing Rory Gamble, who retires on Wednesday.

Gamble led the 397,000-member union through a bribery and embezzlement scandal and the coronavirus pandemic, during which the union agreed to keep auto factories running with numerous safety precautions. He was the union’s first Black president, and the 55-year-old Curry will be the second.

There are questions about safety protocols as the coronavirus pandemic wanes, and about shortages of critical parts such as computer chips that have crimped auto production.

Curry, a native of North Carolina, currently serves as the union’s secretary-treasurer. He helped the UAW organize workers at Maryland casinos while serving as Region 8 director before he was elected secretary-treasurer in 2018.

Curry joined the UAW in 1992, when he was hired at Freightliner Trucks in North Carolina.

