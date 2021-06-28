Non-severe storms Monday afternoon

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A low pressure system tracking along a stationary front just to the south of us will bring scattered showers and storms to the area today. As this system moves out, a stronger one moves in. This will put us underneath a warm front tomorrow, increasing temps and humidity a tad, but also bring more widespread rain chances. There is also the chance for isolated stronger storms tomorrow. The plus is that behind this system, we’ll be drier, cooler, and less humid in time for the holiday weekend!

Today’s highs will mainly be in the low 80s – just a little cooler near the lakeshore. Winds will be light throughout the day with a mix of sun and clouds. We’ll see scattered showers and storms develop, particularly the further south you are to end the day. Nothing severe is expected today, but there could still be some good downpours and gustier winds with any passing storm.

Tonight and tomorrow we’ll see more scattered showers and storms. Isolated storms tomorrow may be strong with damaging winds being the main threat.

Tonight’s lows will be near 70 before we’re into the low 80s tomorrow with a SW wind at 10-15mph.

Rain chances then linger into the mid week before we dry out with more sunshine!

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.