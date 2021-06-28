Advertisement

People ‘suffering’ from flood; parts of I-94 still closed

State police say I-94 is improving in Dearborn and Detroit as pumps drain water from the roadway.
By Associated Press and Christine Winter
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) - Portions of I-94 remain flooded and closed in the Detroit area, the first major workday since a weekend storm swept the region.

Michigan State Police say I-94 is improving in Dearborn and Detroit as pumps drain water from the roadway, which is below ground level in some parts. More than 6 inches of rain fell in just a few hours Friday and Saturday.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer plans to look at the mess Monday.

Pump failures caused basements to flood, especially in Detroit, Dearborn and the Grosse Pointe communities. Homeowners made many trips from flooded basements, piling possessions on the curb.

Utility companies were still working across Michigan Monday morning to restore power to customers after the storms.

