Police investigating human remains found near Clio Road in Flint area

By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - An expansive investigation is under way after human remains were found near Clio Road in the Flint area on Monday.

Flint Police Department Det. Sgt. Tyrone Booth confirmed the discovery, but he could not immediately say how many bodies were found or how long the remains had been at the location.

Investigators were working in the wooded area near Clio Road and Stewart Avenue around 4 p.m. Monday, but they left the scene around 4:45 p.m. Flint and Mt. Morris Township police were taking part in the investigation, along with a Michigan State Police mobile crime lab.

ABC12 News has a crew on the scene. Stay with ABC12 News on air and online for developments on this developing story.

