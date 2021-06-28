Advertisement

Republic Services alternating yard waste and recycling pickup in Flint

Process to solicit bids for the service will continue
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Republic Services is trying a new schedule to keep up with a backlog of yard waste and recycling in Flint.

The city’s contracted trash collection service plans to begin alternating weeks with yard waste and recycling pickups. Crews will collect yard waste this week, recycling next week and yard waste again the week after that.

Regular household garbage collection will continue every week.

Republic Services is working through a staffing shortage, which left the service unable to collect yard waste for much of this spring.

“We all are frustrated and have actively worked to develop the best response possible. We cannot thank residents enough for your patience as our contractor deals with this staffing shortage,” said Michael J. Brown, director of the Flint Department of Public Works.

Flint is moving forward with the process to solicit bids for household waste collection. A 90-day extension with Republic Services will go to the Flint City Council this week to continue the service without interruptions while the bid process continues.

