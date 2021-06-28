Tornado clean up and power restoration continue around Port Austin

HURON COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Clean up efforts continued in Port Austin on Monday, two days after an EF-2 tornado touched down in the small Huron County community on Saturday.

Two energy companies were working on restoring power to the area and clean up tons of debris and downed trees from Saturday’s tornado. More than 700 DTE Energy customers remained without electric on Monday, but crews expect to restore power by Monday night.

The twister touched down between homes, sparing one while destroying several others. Homeowners and insurance companies were out assessing the damage Monday and trying to figure out how and when the rebuilding will begin.

”I think about that all the time. How did we get so lucky?” said A.J. Conners. “I look at what happened to us and what happened just 300 feet away.”

His porch and fence received damage while the tornado destroyed his shed. Conners’ neighbors were not as fortunate. Four homes in a row were heavily damaged by the EF-2 tornado, which touched down around 6 p.m.

Autoplay Caption

Witnesses say it happened so fast and was over in a matter of seconds. Residents and emergency crews came out immediately to help anyone who was still inside their homes.

One of Conners’ neighbors was home and had four people over when the tornado struck.

“And pretty much the neighborhood converged right over there, because we saw that their house was gone,” he said. “We saw the people we saw that neighbor, we had blood on his hand, his wife, she got trapped I guess underneath a wall. So everybody just converged to take care of them.”

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.