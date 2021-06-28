Advertisement

“We had no idea:” Port Austin faces staggering scale of destruction in tornado aftermath

By Charlie Tinker
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORT AUSTIN, Mich. (WJRT) (6/27/2021)--The National weather service confirmed five tornadoes touched down across our state during Friday night’s strong storms.

The strongest -- an EF-2 twister that tore into the thumb area. ABC12 spent the day on the ground in Port Austin and found, even amid the wrecked houses and shattered trees, locals determined to triumph over their dramatic change in circumstance and rebuild.

Low hanging power lines, smashed out windows and a tangle of tree limbs dominated Independence Avenue Saturday. A far cry from the pristine Lake Huron shoreline a mere block away. It’s where ABC12 found Mary Ann. Amid the frantic roar of chainsaws, she was attempting to make sense of the nest of debris that was her front yard.

Despite the extensive damage to her own property, Mary Ann’s thoughts are with her neighbors.

“The family that lives there… their fifth wheel camper had been picked up by the tornado, flipped upside down, landed right on top of the roof,” she pointed to the demolished house across the street. “It was on fire. Wheels were up in the air. It decimated the house to the ground.”

In the light of day, the sheer scale of what happened here, more than the folks who call this rural lakeside village home could bear.

As the twister, now an EF-two continued on its track to the northeast, it cut a path of destruction four football fields wide. It traveled seven miles before slicing into Lake Huron.

“This is a lot for a small community like this,” Marian related.

A lot to take in, Mary Ann explained, and yet, against all odds, she said she was encouraged by what she had watched take shape in the immediate aftermath, pointing to the complete strangers on her front lawn.

“That’s the human spirit,” she said. “We need more of that.”

