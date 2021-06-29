Advertisement

Authorities looking for three girls accused of vandalizing Burton fire station

By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BURTON, Mich. (WJRT) - Authorities are looking for three young girls accused of vandalizing one of Burton’s three fire stations early Tuesday.

The Burton Fire Department says three girls got into station 2 near the intersection of Lapeer and Belsay roads around 4:15 a.m. “and made quite the mess.”

Photos posted on the fire department’s Facebook page show coffee, sugar packets, sugar, stirrers and more strewn all over the floor in a meeting room. The fire department says professional cleaners came in to take care of the mess.

Anyone with information on the girls should call the Burton Police Department at 810-742-2542.

