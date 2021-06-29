Bay City Fireworks Festival returns this week

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) -(06/29/21)-It was something that people could count on every year for nearly 60 years. Until a national health crisis kept the city dark a year ago--

But this week, the Bay City Fireworks Festival will once light up the skies in celebration of Independence Day.

“I’m excited. I think everybody is excited to get out and enjoy the outdoors and enjoy summer and not have to wear a mask and be cooped up,” said Festival President Doug Clark.

Doug Clark is President of the Bay City Fireworks Festival.

He says the three day event kicks off ahead of the Fourth of July holiday with 10-minute firework shows both this Thursday and Friday followed by the 30-minute grand finale on Saturday.

“We’re gearing up for this year, we’re ready to have a great show. I know from what we’re heard from all of our vendors coming in that every event they’ve done has been so far has been up 30 percent so we are expecting record crowds,” he said.

The year’s festival will be the first one to take place without Terry Watson-- one of the founders and heart and soul of the festival.

Watson died last November from COVID-19.

Clark says Watson will still be very much apart of this year’s festival with a tribute to Watson Saturday.

“At the very beginning of the show we will have what we call a ladder to the sky. And throughout the whole show we’ll have voiceovers of Terry intertwined with the simulcast and on stage on Wenonah Park we will also a have a video tribute,” Clark said.

Both Veterans Memorial Park and Wenonah Park will open starting at 4PM each evening-- for people to view the shows from.

“Every night the fireworks start at 10:15 and there really isn’t a bad spot to view the fireworks. Anywhere up and down the river, I mean we are shooting these things 12-hundred feet in the air. So anywhere up in the air is a great view,” Clark said.

And you can watch that spectacular show -- right in your living room.

The Bay City Fireworks will be broadcast *live from Bay City’s Wenonah Park on ABC12 Saturday night. Just tune in right here to catch the exciting action -- starting at 10 o’ clock.

