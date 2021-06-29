Bay City Public Safety gets new boat for water rescues

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT)(06/29/21)- When every minute, every second, could mean the difference between saving a life or becoming a recovery mission, Bay City Public Safety has a new tool to help in those efforts out on the water.

Marine 1.

“It’s a huge asset for us on the Saginaw Bay and River here,” said Captain, Ken Skunda.

The department was able to get the boat previously used by the U.S. Army for free.

Thanks to the government surplus program that public safety departments all across the country can apply for to help supplement their departments with much needed equipment.

And at an estimated cost of about $50,000, Skunda says the boat, which can carry up to 6 people-- is something the department badly needed, but couldn’t afford on it’s own.

“I’ve been up here 25 years and we’ve needed this, that we’ve needed this boat for the last 25 years,” he said.

The Captain says one advantage to this boat over the department’s current rescue boat.

It’s already in the water, and equipped with sirens, flashing lights and a few other additions to help in rescue missions.

“We’re going to have a rescue net that’s going to be mounted on the side of the boat, that we can actually grab somebody that’s in the water without ever leaving the boat, it’ll actually bring them up and roll them in,”Skunda said.

Skunka they can expect to get to a lot of use out of it-- especially this time of year when more people are out on the water.

“If there’s assistance needed for boat fires water rescues is the is the main purpose of this boat. We do get a lot of jumpers off the bridges, people that went under, you know bolts capsized,” he said.

