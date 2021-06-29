Advertisement

Boaters watch cliff collapse along Lake Superior in Michigan

A man on a boat says he could hear a cliff wall at Pictured Rocks “popping and cracking” before the collapse.
Pictured Rocks cliff wall collapses
By Associated Press and Christine Winter
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 9:54 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MUNISING, Mich. (AP with Christine Winter) - (6/29/21) - A cliff wall broke away at a national park along Lake Superior in northern Michigan, stunning some boaters who captured it on video.

Sandstone and dirt crashed into the lake Saturday at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. The park’s cliffs are 50 feet to 200 feet above Lake Superior.

Jahn Martin shared video with TV station WLUC. Martin says he could hear the cliff wall “popping and cracking” before the collapse into the lake. No injuries were reported.

There was a similar incident in 2019, when kayakers on a tour narrowly escaped injury when a large section of cliff fell into Lake Superior.

The National Park Service offers kayaking safety tips specifically for Pictured Rocks. Click here to learn more.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

