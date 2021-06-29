Burton Police Department gets involved with community by starting neighborhood watch group

BURTON, Mich. (WJRT) -

A rise in violent crime is happening all over the state and country.

To help address the issue, one mid-Michigan police department wanted to get closer to the community by starting its own neighborhood watch group.

On Monday the city of Burton hosted its first meeting.

“The more presence that we have out there with people knowing that we have watch guards, watch dogs if you may, out there in the neighborhoods it helps us reduce the crime,” said Duane Haskins, Mayor of Burton.

Mayor Haskins along with the city’s police department were leading the meeting.

The city had to hold off on starting the group last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Chief of Police Brian Ross says it’s vital to have a department that’s involved with the community.

“That community interaction is so important and it builds trust between the two of us, and the more trust that we have with the community that makes everything a lot better,” said Chief Ross.

The chief not only wants to build a relationship with the community, but to build a group of people that can also be the eyes and ears of the city.

“We don’t know exactly what’s going on in the community all the time. These are the people that live in it, see it, every moment of their day and they have a lot of valuable information that we need. They have cameras on their houses that we need just to help do our police work better,” he said.

Walter Wachendorfer lives in Burton, he says he was excited to join the neighborhood watch group.

He feels like the police department is taking a step in the right direction.

“As a community, we get to know our neighbors better. And if we get to know our neighbors better, and show that we love the city, that we’re not going to accept the bad stuff that comes in... We can stand out in forces as a neighborhood watch and with our police officers and show that we’re a city that we’re proud of,” said Wachendorfer.

The group plans to meet at least once a month to discuss ways they can help create a safer community.

There was a group of more than 20 people at Monday’s meeting, but the group is looking for more members.

To find out how you can join the Burton Neighborhood Watch Group head to the Burton Police Departments Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.