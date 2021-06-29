Advertisement

Caught on camera: Volcano erupts in Costa Rica

By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Costa Rica’s Rincón de la Vieja volcano registered a new eruption Monday, one of its most powerful since 2011.

That’s according to the country’s observatory.

The eruption lasted three minutes and spewed volcanic material into nearby rivers.

Authorities reported ash fell over areas north of the crater with no major damages.

Access to the volcano, located in a national park between the Guanacaste and Alajuela provinces, has been closed for the last 10 years due to the volcano’s state of activity.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a body found in the area of Clio Road and Stewart Avenue in Flint.
Police investigating human remains found near Clio Road in Flint area
Five tornadoes touched down on Saturday after severe storms throughout Michigan, according to...
Five tornadoes now confirmed in Michigan after Saturday night storms
A woman driving southbound crossed the median and hit another car head-on.
Dad sees crash that kills 2 daughters on Father’s Day
Port Austin tornado damage
“We had no idea:” Port Austin faces staggering scale of destruction in tornado aftermath
Flint Police Department headquarters
Five shootings over 30 hours in Flint keep police busy

Latest News

Law enforcement in Raleigh, N.C., is advising people to stay away from the loose cobra.
Venomous snake on the loose in North Carolina capital
Venmo is changing the way its fees work. Instant transfers may cost more.
Venmo to increase fees on instant transfers, other services
FILE - In this April 7, 2021 file photo, a Waymo minivan moves along a city street as an empty...
US agency orders automated vehicle makers to report crashes
A 200-foot section of cliff face on Pictured Rocks collapses into Lake Superior.
Video shows 200-foot chunk of Pictured Rocks cliff collapse into Lake Superior
FILE - In this June 6, 2021 photo, Afghan security personnel leave the scene of a roadside bomb...
Top US general says security in Afghanistan deteriorating