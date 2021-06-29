Emergency assistance available to Michigan residents affected by weekend floods

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Low-income residents affected by flooding during last weekend’s severe weather outbreak may be eligible for state emergency assistance.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is making funds available through the State Emergency Relief program to help households facing extreme hardship from flooding last weekend. The money can be used for home repairs to fix unsafe conditions or restore essential services.

Up to $1,500 is available for homeowners who meet income limits.

“Flooding can be devastating – especially to households that lack the resources to fix unsafe conditions that can affect their families,” said Lewis Roubal, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services chief deputy director for opportunity.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer already issued a State of Emergency in Wayne County in response to flooding. Flood Warnings remain in place for parts of Kent and Clinton counties.

Call 211 for information about how to apply for emergency financial assistance.

