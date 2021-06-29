Flint Community Schools passes budget days before deadline

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (06/28/2021) - New at 11 -- The Flint Community School Board has passed a budget for the upcoming school year.

However, they cut it close and are avoiding district-wide shutdowns that could have kicked in on Wednesday.

According to the state of Michigan, all public school districts must have a budget for the next fiscal year in place by June 30, but come Monday evening, just two days before that deadline, Flint Community Schools had not yet adopted a budget.

“If we don’t adopt a budget by June 30, we do not have authorization to spend any funds as of July 1. We can’t operate the school district. We can’t pay employees. We can’t pay vendors. We can’t provide food services. We can’t do anything,” Ayunna Dompreh told the board. Dompreh is the Executive Director of Finance for Flint Community Schools.

The School Board discussed some flaws with the budget including transparency, lack of information, and overspending.

Even with COVID-19 aid money coming in, the district wasn’t able to make money during the pandemic, causing the district to expect operating costs at a deficit of more than $7.7 million.

In the end, however, considering the risk of not paying staff, the vote to pass was unanimous.

“I’m not going to have teachers and principals and people showing up going the extra mile and then because I’m not comfortable with whatever have them not get paid. That would just be atrocity to the district as far as I’m concerned,” Board President, Carol McIntosh said.

Still, more money is coming in. Dompreh’s proposed budget presentation also included a June 17 grant award notice for $19 million. COVID-19 relief money does not have an exact total yet, but those have fourteen specific uses, none of which can go directly towards eliminating the deficit, but community resources like the Mott Foundation are willing to help however they can.

“What we propose is to help Flint recover and rise and to look at a future where there’s equity for all kids, and that proposal has us committing up to $200 million dollars for Flint Community Schools,” President and CEO, Ridgway White told the board during public comment.

While the budget was accepted on Monday, it can be still be changed and modified throughout the year.

The first budget amendment is expected in October or November.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.