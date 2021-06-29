Flint residents on the verge of not having their trash picked up for months if city council doesn’t accept contract extension

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint city residents are on the verge of not having their trash picked up.

The Flint City Council has until Wednesday night to accept Republic Services bid for a three month extension. If the council doesn’t accept it, trash pickup would be put on hold for weeks or even months until they find a new service.

“It’s either pass this three month extension or residents will be without garbage pickup for three months,” said Flint City Councilmember Eva Worthing, representing the 9th ward.

Doris Collins, who lives in Flint’s 7th ward, said her neighbor’s trash across the street hasn’t been picked up in three weeks.

“It’s really bad, people come driving in all of the time going through the trash and finding things,” said Collins. “You have animals coming down the streets now and you never know who may come out of the woods.”

However, if Flint City Council doesn’t accept Republic Services extension on Wednesday, June 30th, Collins and many of her neighbors may be looking at the trash until September 30th.

Colleen Lyons, who also lives in the 7th ward, said, “People in city council need to get together and settle some of these differences that’s going on and get everything picked up because it’s really bad.”

Councilmember Worthing said Republic is asking for more than $1.4 million for a three month extension. An offer that council member Worthing said doesn’t come with an alternative.

“We may not be happy with the service that Republic is doing right now, but we have no other choice at this point. Our previous purchase director did not bid it out publicly and that’s a problem, that’s why we’re in this situation,” said Worthing.

A situation that residents like Lyons and Collins would like resolved, so they can breathe a breath of fresh air and not have to inhale the stench of sitting trash.

“It looks bad, it looks bad really for the whole neighborhood,” said Collins. Republic’s current contract ends July 1st.

Flint City Council has until Wednesday, June 30th, at midnight to pass Republic’s extension.

Council member Worthing says if they don’t, she fears Republic will not accept a past due agreement.

“If they think their constituents are unhappy now with their service, wait until their garbage does not get picked up,” said Worthing.

