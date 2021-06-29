Advertisement

Genesee County Land Bank cleans up garbage strewn over Sarvis Park lot

By Ann Pierret
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Residents in Flint’s Sarvis Park Neighborhood are overjoyed to see a mountain of trash removed from an empty lot owned by the Genesee County Land Bank.

Neighbors say the lot was filled with garbage for months. They hosted a community clean up day in April, Flint’s Blight Team says they picked up what residents collected but another pile of junk got dumped there afterward.

The land bank, which owns the property, said they’d take care of it. The organization requested a large dumpster from the city and land bank crews filled it with the garbage on Tuesday.

Land Bank Executive Director Michael Freeman said his crew was pulled from mowing duty to make sure this property across from Sarvis Park is no longer an eyesore.

“Bringing this to our attention, you know, understanding what’s going on with the history is what helps us mobilize a lot faster,” he said. “And we do triage. We’re always following dumpers. We’re following arsonists, people who are really damaging the community. We’re trying to catch up.”

Freeman is grateful the block club president Ladel Lewis, who is running for a seat on the Flint City Council, spoke up.

“No more dumping, no more littering so we can have the community that people are moving to, not moving away from,” Lewis said.

She and Freeman are also working on a way to close off the property to keep it clean and prevent future dumping. Cement blocks will close off an entrance and a grant will pay to secure a fence around it.

“This is what it looks like when you get off the couch and you stop complaining, and when you put your complaints to action,” Lewis said. “This is what it looks like. It gets things done.”

While she’s pleased to see the mess gone, Lewis is still annoyed her countless phone calls went unanswered.

“It’s definitely disheartening to hear that. But I’ll tell you, we’re just so grateful that we have an advocate. So hopefully the residents will be empowered to advocate for themselves,” Freeman said.

He’s been working with the Clio Road Business Association and is hopeful this clean-up will make a long-term impact on the area’s economy.

Anyone with a complaint about a Genesee County Land Bank property should go to the organization’s website and file a report. Someone should reply within 24 hours after the complaint is submitted.

