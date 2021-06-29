Henry Ford Health System workers must get COVID-19 vaccine

DETROIT (AP) - COVID-19 vaccinations will be mandatory for employees at one of Michigan’s largest health care providers.

Henry Ford Health System in southeastern Michigan says the policy starts Sept. 10 and covers employees, medical students and contractors. Nearly 70% of 33,000 staff members have been fully vaccinated.

President Wright Lassiter III says “safety and infection prevention are everyone’s responsibility.” There will be exemptions for people with medical or religious reasons.

Henry Ford Health says employees already are required to get a flu shot every year and stay current with vaccinations for other diseases.

