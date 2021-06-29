Advertisement

JR’s Monday Night Weather Report

By JR Kirtek
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 10:50 PM EDT
After a very active weekend weather-wise, more showers and thunderstorms popped up again Monday afternoon.  After a few heavy downpours they faded away very quickly as the sun set. There still may be a few isolated showers during the late-night period, but it will be relatively quiet. A bit of fog will be possible as lows range from the middle 60s to around 70.

More showers and thunderstorms will develop again Tuesday.  The Storm Prediction Center puts the entire ABC12 viewing area in a “Marginal Risk” area for severe thunderstorms.  This means that a few of the storms that develop may reach severe limits.  The primary threat is the potential for strong gusty winds.  Unfortunately, some of the storms may also produce locally heavy downpours.  That is not welcome news after the widespread rainfall we experienced during the weekend.  High temperatures Tuesday will be in the 80s with a lot of humidity continuing to hang in the air.

A few more showers and thundershowers will remain a possibility for Wednesday.  In general, the father south you are in the ABC12 viewing area, the better the chance of seeing the additional rainfall.  By Thursday afternoon winds will be shifting in from the northeast.  On ABC12 News we will tell you what that means for our holiday weekend and our fireworks displays. - JR

