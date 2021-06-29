Advertisement

JR’s Tuesday Evening Weather Report

By JR Kirtek
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The same weather system that has been plaguing Mid-Michigan since last week, dished up another round of strong thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon.  This time, it was the southern parts of the ABC12 viewing that was hit the hardest.  The storms were characterized by strong, damaging winds and frequent lightning and thunder.  Things should quiet down through the evening, leaving us with partly cloudy, muggy conditions for the overnight period.  Low will range from the middle, to upper 60s.

With a cool front making its way across lower Michigan early Wednesday, more showers will be possible for the afternoon, but the threat of severe thunderstorms will be swept off to our east.  Highs for the day will range from the upper 70s, to lower 80s.  By the end of the day, winds will be shifting in from the northwest.  This change in the wind direction will deal us a breath of fresh air as highs retreat into the 70s for Thursday and Friday.

More showers will move across our area Thursday, but we won’t have to worry about any severe thunderstorms.  A few more brief showers or sprinkles may pop up Friday, but they shouldn’t be a big deal at all.  Brighter skies are expected for the holiday weekend.  Saturday will be a very comfortable day with highs staying in the 70s.  Temperatures will climb into the 80s again for Sunday and Monday, but temperature / humidity combinations will be pretty good.

Join us on ABC12 News as we keep an eye on weather conditions for this weekend’s firework displays. - JR

Most Read

Police are investigating a body found in the area of Clio Road and Stewart Avenue in Flint.
Police investigating human remains found near Clio Road in Flint area
Three young girls are accused of breaking into Burton Fire Station 2 early Tuesday.
Authorities identify three girls accused of vandalizing Burton fire station
A line of severe thunderstorms knocked down trees and power lines around southern Genesee and...
Severe thunderstorms knock down trees, power lines around Mid-Michigan
A woman driving southbound crossed the median and hit another car head-on.
Dad sees crash that kills 2 daughters on Father’s Day
Five tornadoes touched down on Saturday after severe storms throughout Michigan, according to...
Five tornadoes now confirmed in Michigan after Saturday night storms

Latest News

A Few More Showers will Return Wednesday...
JR's Tuesday Evening Weather Report
Thousands of power lines were pulled down by Sandy's winds and by trees that fell on them.
Report: DTE Energy worker dies while restoring power in Detroit
A line of severe thunderstorms knocked down trees and power lines around southern Genesee and...
Mid-Michigan thunderstorms
A line of severe thunderstorms knocked down trees and power lines around southern Genesee and...
Severe thunderstorms knock down trees, power lines around Mid-Michigan