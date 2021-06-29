Advertisement

Michigan Department of Transportation monitors infrastructure through flooding

By Mallory Pearson
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan roadways remain flooded in some areas, as standing water has barely had a chance to dry out with rain pouring down over the last five days.

The Michigan Department of Transportation is continuing to monitor the critical infrastructure that all this water could be taking a toll on.

Standing water from flash flooding is one of the most damaging issues for roadways. It can wash away the concrete, damage bridge beams and leave areas impassible for travel.

“In some situations, that requires the closure of a highway, which is something that you never want to do with I-75,” said MDOT spokeswoman Jocelyn Hall.

After last year’s flooding in Midland, the organization has been on high alert with the recent rain and monitoring every area of concern.

“There is still a lot of sensitivity around a weather event like this. Certainly it’s something that, when we know that there is a lot of heavy rain coming in our future, we’re going to make sure our crews are prepared,” Hall said. “We’re keeping an eye on water levels, keeping in close contact with emergency services.”

MDOT hopes preparations keep the agency ready to close roads, bridges or other structures at a moment’s notice if necessary. Then, as the water recedes, crews are assessing every inch of roadway to ensure its safety for travel.

“There’s always going to be an assessment time period,” Hall said. “Just because water moves away from a road or bridge doesn’t mean its safe for travel immediately.”

MDOT is also working on permanent solutions to areas that often flood. Those include raising roadways and upgrading pump and drainage systems to better mitigate situations like intense rains and flooding.

