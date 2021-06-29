Michigan reports 173 more COVID-19 cases and 32 deaths

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - COVID-19 hospitalizations, new cases and the percentage of positive tests all edged upward slightly on Tuesday.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 173 new COVID-19 illnesses on Tuesday for a total of 894,433.

State health officials reported 32 deaths attributed to the coronavirus for Tuesday, which increase Michigan’s total COVID-19 deaths to 19,744. Twenty-seven of those deaths came after a routine audit of vital records.

State health officials periodically review death certificates to look for confirmed COVID-19 patients. If a patient who died wasn’t already included in coronavirus death totals and has COVID-19 listed as a cause of death, they are added after the review.

Coronavirus diagnostic testing reached a new low for the year with just over 9,500 tests completed on Monday. The percentage of positive tests reached the highest point in two weeks at 1.58%.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses increased for the first time in several weeks. As of Tuesday, 341 patients were hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses, which is 23 more than Monday. Of those, 266 patients have confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The numbers of COVID-19 patients in intensive care and on ventilators also increased slightly. As of Tuesday, Michigan hospitals were treating 81 coronavirus patients in intensive care and 34 of them were on ventilators.

Since Monday, there are eight more COVID-19 patients in intensive care and the same number on ventilators.

Michigan distributed over 11.429 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of Tuesday, including 6.031 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, 4.751 million doses of the Moderna vaccine and 647,200 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Of those, nearly 9 million doses of vaccine have been administered to 4.846 million people statewide. A total of 52% of Michiganders age 12 and older are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 while 61.7% have received at least one dose of vaccine.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Monday:

Genesee, 33,563 cases and 905 deaths, which is an increase of three cases and one death.

Saginaw, 20,026 cases and 604 deaths, which is an increase of four cases and one death.

Arenac, 1,091 cases and 29 deaths, which is no change.

Bay, 10,588 cases and 341 deaths, which is an increase of two cases and two deaths.

Clare, 2,052 cases and 84 deaths, which is an increase of one death.

Gladwin, 1,920 cases and 57 deaths, which is no change.

Gratiot, 3,246 cases and 117 deaths, which is an increase of one case.

Huron, 3,057 cases and 75 deaths, which is no change.

Iosco, 1,810 cases and 69 deaths, which is an increase of one case.

Isabella, 5,399 cases and 95 deaths, which is no change.

Lapeer, 7,853 cases and 204 deaths, which is an increase of one death.

Midland, 6,860 cases and 91 deaths, which is no change.

Ogemaw, 1,474 cases and 42 deaths, which is no change.

Oscoda, 584 cases and 29 deaths, which is no change.

Roscommon, 1,622 cases and 53 deaths, which is an increase of one death.

Sanilac, 3,735 cases and 117 deaths, which is no change.

Shiawassee, 5,735 cases and 105 deaths, which is no change.

Tuscola, 4,886 cases and 162 deaths, which is no change.

