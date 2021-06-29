Mount Pleasant murder, sexual assault suspect will undergo mental competency test

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (WJRT) - Legal proceedings are on hold against the man accused of killing a young girl and sexually assaulting two women near Mount Pleasant earlier this month.

An Isabella County judge ordered mental competency testing for 40-year-old Isaiah “Zeke” Gardenhire to determine whether he is able to stand trial on the charges against him.

Gardenhire is charged with murder and sexual assault as part of what police are calling a 45-hour crime spree earlier this month. He was on the run before calling ABC12 News and asked for help turning himself in.

Gardenhire met the Flint Township Police Department at Montego Liquor on Linden Road, where he surrendered to authorities.

He is accused of stabbing 13-year-old Adrie Dembowske to death at a residence on Isabella Road in Union Township outside Mount Pleasant on June 6. He also is accused of sexually assaulting two women while on the run from authorities.

Gardenhire was free on bond from another sexual assault case in Mason County, when this week’s alleged crimes took place. His video arraignment was adjourned for a day after he made obscene gestures at the camera.

