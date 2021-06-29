Report: DTE Energy worker dies while restoring power in Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. (WJRT) - A DTE Energy worker in Detroit has died after coming in contact with live wires and being electrocuted while restoring power after thunderstorms.

According to a report from WXYZ, the 40-year-old worker was standing on a ladder on the city’s west side when the lines fell. The worker was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Detroit area was dealing with several power outages after the thunderstorms on Tuesday afternoon.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.