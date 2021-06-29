Saginaw pauses water shutoffs again so residents can apply for help

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - The city of Saginaw is pausing water shutoffs again so residents behind on their bills can apply for a new assistance program.

In the meantime, water department staff will be distributing tags to homes in danger of losing water service. The tags include information about how to reach out for assistance.

Saginaw resumed water shutoffs for nonpayment on June 15, but the city announced Tuesday that shutoffs are on hold again until July 15. Officials hope residents who need assistance will talk with the Utility Payment Assistance Collaborative this week.

The event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Friday at City Hall, 1315 S. Washington St., will allow residents who are in danger of having their water shutoff for nonpayment learn about financial assistance options. Several nonprofit organizations are offering help.

Any Saginaw residents behind on their water bills should attend the financial assistance event or call the water customer service line at 989-759-1450 to make payment arrangements.

“We understand there are a number of citizens who are in danger of water shutoff, but financial assistance is available,” said Councilwoman Annie Boensch. “Several community organizations have funds available for households who qualify.”

Anyone who seeks assistance at the Utility Payment Assistance Collaborative should bring their most recent water bill, proof of income and a photo ID. STARS is offering free transportation to and from the event this week.

“This has been a challenging time for everyone as we resume water shutoffs for nonpayment,” said Finance Director Lori Brown. “Financial assistance is available for citizens. The collaborative events this week will help citizens with the application process and direct them toward the available assistance. We want to do all we can to work with our customers through this process.”

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.