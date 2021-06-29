Severe storm chance Tuesday afternoon

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - With a warm front to the north, it’s a warm & muggy start to the day, and it’ll be a hot and humid afternoon! With some extra energy in the higher levels of the atmosphere working with a couple of low pressure systems at the surface, we’ll see scattered showers and storms today into tomorrow.

Isolated storms today could be strong, with the main time frame being between 4-8pm. The main threats are heavy rain and gusty winds.

Today’s highs will be in the low to mid 80s for most – just a little cooler closer to Lake Huron. Winds will be out of the WSW at 5-10mph, staying that way overnight. Tonight’s lows will only be in the mid 60s to around 70.

Tomorrow we’re into the low 80s with a W wind at 5-15mph. Further north you’ll have the better chance at staying dry for much of the day while further south, a better chance at seeing scattered rain.

The chance for showers lingers into Thursday before we dry out with more sun (& less humidity!) to end the week!

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.