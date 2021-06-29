Advertisement

Severe thunderstorms knock down trees, power lines around Mid-Michigan

Thousands of Consumers Energy and DTE Energy customers were without power Tuesday afternoon
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 2:05 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - A line of severe thunderstorms left significant damage to trees, power lines and houses around the southern part of Mid-Michigan on Tuesday afternoon.

The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for parts of Genesee, Shiawassee, Oakland and Livingston counties as the storms approached around 1:45 p.m.

The storms packed high winds, significant lightning and and heavy rain. The Genesee County 911 Communications Center reported more than 60 incidents of power line problems, trees down and other issues at the height of the storm.

Consumers Energy reported nearly 10,000 power outages in Genesee County, nearly 2,300 customers around the Holly area and hundreds more around Shiawassee County. DTE Energy reported hundreds more customers without power in northern Oakland and Lapeer counties.

The hardest hit areas appear to be Argentine, the Fenton area, Grand Blanc Township and the Holly area.

